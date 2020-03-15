Nike Is Closing U.S. and Other International Stores Because of Coronavirus

Sneaker and athletic apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) is closing all of its U.S. stores, as well as those in Western Europe, Canada, and Australia and New Zealand, starting Monday and continuing through March 27, CNBC reported Sunday morning.

However, the company is keeping stores in other parts of the globe open, including China, Japan, and other Asian countries that sustained the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Nike spokeswoman told CNBC that the company would continue to pay workers of closed stores full-time wages during the retail shutdown.

Image source: Getty Images.

The news comes after Nike urged its U.S.-based corporate employees to work from home where possible last week. It also follows last week's suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Given the impending hit to retail sales, the cancellation of major sporting events that provide promotional venues for the company's products, and the possibility of supply chain disruption, COVID-19 will almost certainly affect Nike's earnings and cash flow this year. Shares of Nike have dropped 25% year to date, versus 19% for the broader market as measured by the S&P 500 index.

Investors will receive some clarity on potential impacts in short order, as the company is on deck to report fiscal third-quarter 2020 earnings on March 24. Until then, shareholders can take solace in the fact that the shoe giant enjoys a fortress balance sheet, boasting $8.1 billion in working capital and just $3.5 billion of long-term debt. In other words, while the prospect of a sustained COVID-19 outbreak is unpleasant to contemplate, Nike has ample staying power to weather a prolonged business downturn.

10 stocks we like better than Nike

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Asit Sharma has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.