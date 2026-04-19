Nike Insiders Bet Big on the Stock -- Should You Follow?

Key Points

Nike insiders recently made big purchases of shares.

The news provided a short-term boost to the stock price.

The iconic shoe maker is still trying to complete its turnaround.

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Amid a rough start to 2026, Apple CEO and Nike (NYSE: NKE) board member Tim Cook offered a pleasant surprise to Nike shareholders. On April 10, he purchased 25,000 shares. That was followed by CEO Elliott Hill purchasing more than 23,000 shares on April 13.

Together, these purchases have provided a short-term boost to Nike's stock price. Does this kind of news make the stock a good long-term buy? On its own, probably not. Nike's future stock performance depends on more than just insider buying.

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What these latest moves mean

Insiders typically have two purposes for buying shares. The first is that they are seeing the changes happening within the company and believe it is undervalued. After all, no one has a better look at what's happening than the CEO and members of the board.

For an insider, buying shares can also be designed to signal confidence in the company. It can temporarily ease concerns, and that appeared to be what happened when Cook and Elliott purchased shares.

What to consider before investing in Nike

Nike is still in its turnaround phase, which means many challenges still lie ahead. It has been struggling with slumping sales in China and is trying to regain relevance in a very competitive market.

If Nike shows progress in China, sees more momentum from new initiatives like its Mind platform, and keeps having sales climb in its football and running divisions, Nike could be an investment to consider.

Just buying shares because insiders did, however, is not a great investing strategy. This will be a bumpy ride for some time, best suited for long-term investors who are ready to handle the highs and lows during the journey ahead.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nike and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.