Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Nike, Inc. (NKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.89, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKE was $136.89, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.95 and a 46.5% increase over the 52 week low of $93.44.

NKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). NKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports NKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.99%, compared to an industry average of 43.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NKE as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEZ with an increase of 18.13% over the last 100 days. IYK has the highest percent weighting of NKE at 5.3%.

