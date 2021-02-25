Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Nike, Inc. (NKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.24% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKE was $135.65, representing a -8.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.95 and a 126.08% increase over the 52 week low of $60.

NKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). NKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports NKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 60%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NKE as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEDI)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 16.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NKE at 5.52%.

