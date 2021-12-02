Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Nike, Inc. (NKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.91% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $166.7, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKE was $166.7, representing a -6.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.10 and a 32.89% increase over the 52 week low of $125.44.

NKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Crocs, Inc. (CROX). NKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports NKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .12%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NKE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART)

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 9.26% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of NKE at 95%.

