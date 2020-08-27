Dividends
Nike, Inc. (NKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Nike, Inc. (NKE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.53, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKE was $111.53, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $112.28 and a 85.88% increase over the 52 week low of $60.

NKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX). NKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports NKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.17%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NKE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NKE as a top-10 holding:

  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
  • iShares Trust (QUAL)
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 62.71% over the last 100 days. DIVO has the highest percent weighting of NKE at 5.62%.

