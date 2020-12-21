NIKE, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 25%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.9% to hit US$11b. NIKE also reported a statutory profit of US$0.78, which was an impressive 25% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NKE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from NIKE's 32 analysts is for revenues of US$43.2b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 66% to US$3.00. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$42.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.89 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.4% to US$157per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NIKE at US$185 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$105. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that NIKE's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect NIKE to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards NIKE following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NIKE. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NIKE going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with NIKE , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

