Nike Inc Reveals Increase In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.37 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $1.09 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $10.66 billion from $9.95 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $10.66 Bln vs. $9.95 Bln last year.

