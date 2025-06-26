Markets
NKE

Nike Inc Q4 Income Drops

June 26, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $211 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.500 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.0% to $11.097 billion from $12.606 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $211 Mln. vs. $1.500 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $11.097 Bln vs. $12.606 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.