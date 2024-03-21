Nike Inc Q3 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $12.43 billion from $12.39 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.43 Bln vs. $12.39 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.