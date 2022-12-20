Nike Inc Q2 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $1.34 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $13.32 billion from $11.36 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $13.32 Bln vs. $11.36 Bln last year.

