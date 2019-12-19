Markets
Nike Inc Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.12 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $10.33 billion from $9.37 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.70 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.33 Bln vs. $9.37 Bln last year.

