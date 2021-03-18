Nike Inc Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.45 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $0.85 billion, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $10.36 billion from $10.10 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.45 Bln. vs. $0.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $10.36 Bln vs. $10.10 Bln last year.

