Nike, Inc. (NKE) Opinions on Q4 2025 Earnings Preview

Recent discussions on X about Nike, Inc. (NKE) have centered on the company’s upcoming fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, set to be released after market close on June 26. Many users are expressing concern over anticipated declines in revenue and earnings per share, with some highlighting expectations of a significant drop in EPS amid weakening consumer demand and broader market challenges. The conversation is fueled by Nike's recent stock performance, which has hit a six-year low, adding urgency to the debate about the company’s near-term prospects.

Additionally, there’s a mix of perspectives on X regarding Nike’s strategic moves, such as its $2 billion cost-cutting plan and outsourcing efforts, with some seeing these as necessary steps for a potential turnaround. Others remain skeptical, pointing to persistent declines in both wholesale and direct sales as evidence of deeper issues within the athletic giant’s business model. The tone of these discussions reflects a broader unease about whether Nike can regain its footing in a competitive market.

Nike, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Nike, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Nike, Inc. insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,732 shares for an estimated $12,361,581 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977

Nike, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of Nike, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Nike, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Nike, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

