Nike Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $11.36 billion from $11.24 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $11.36 Bln vs. $11.24 Bln last year.

