Nike Inc Announces Increase In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $13.39 billion from $13.32 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $13.39 Bln vs. $13.32 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.