Nike Inc Announces Gain In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.52 billion, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $1.37 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $10.59 billion from $10.66 billion last year.

