NIKE Hits 52-Week Low: Buy Opportunity or Time To Be Wary?

Shares of NIKE Inc. NKE hit a new 52-week low of $42.36 yesterday, before rising a notch higher to close at $42.69. The stock has been volatile in recent months, highlighting weakening demand, margin pressure and ongoing business reset actions. Revenues were flat year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2026, with Nike Direct down 4% on a reported basis and 7% on a currency-neutral basis to $4.5 billion. The decline resulted from a 9% decrease in NIKE Brand Digital and a 5% drop in NIKE-owned stores.



Management also flagged elevated inventory, continued liquidation activity and tariff-related cost pressures, signaling that recovery will take time and keeping investor sentiment cautious.



Notably, NIKE’s stock has lost 34.3% in the past three months compared with the broader industry’s 32.5% fall and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s 8.7% dip. The S&P 500 has also declined 5.7% in the same period.

NIKE 3-Month Stock Return



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NKE’s performance is also notably weaker than that of its competitors, Adidas AG ADDYY, Wolverine World Wide WWW and Steven Madden SHOO, which have declined 17.3%, 10.6% and 17.6%, respectively, in the past three months.



At the current price, the stock has moved down 46.2% from its 52-week high of $80.17. The leading athleticwear retailer currently trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

NKE Trades Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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What Has Led to NKE Stock’s Recent Slump?

NIKE’s recent stock slump reflects weak operating trends, margin pressure and an ongoing business reset that is weighing on investor confidence. Management acknowledged that results were below internal standards, with revenue declines across Nike Direct, Digital and wholesale channels, signaling softer demand and reduced traffic. Digital performance has been particularly challenged as the company shifts toward a less promotional, full-price model, which has temporarily pressured volumes.



At the same time, NIKE is aggressively clearing excess inventory and reducing exposure to classic footwear franchises, leading to higher discounts and unfavorable product mix, both of which are hurting profitability. The gross margin has also been impacted by supply-chain cost deleverage, heavier promotions and channel mix headwinds.



Regional performance remains uneven, with Greater China experiencing continued traffic challenges and deeper marketplace resets, while North America and other regions are still in transition. Management also highlighted tariff-related cost pressures and continued investments in demand creation, which are adding near-term expense headwinds. With recovery expected to take time and the company still repositioning its product portfolio and marketplace, investors remain cautious, contributing to the stock's recent weakness.

NKE’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS slipped 2.5% and 16.9%, respectively, in the last 30 days. The downward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts have been losing faith in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 29.2%, while sales estimates indicate a rise of 0.3%. For fiscal 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s sales and EPS implies 1.9% and 31.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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NIKE’s Valuation

NIKE is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.4X, exceeding the industry average of 19.37X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.74X.



At 21.4X P/E, NIKE is trading at a valuation much higher than competitors like Adidas, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden. The forward 12-month P/E ratios for Adidas, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden stand at 13.54X, 11X and 17.03X, respectively, all below NKE’s multiple.



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Understanding NKE's Growth Prospects

NIKE’s long-term growth prospects rest on its strategy to reposition the business around sport-led innovation, marketplace segmentation and product pipeline expansion. Management is reorganizing teams by sport to deepen athlete insights, accelerate innovation and create differentiated assortments across channels. The company is also rebuilding its integrated marketplace by strengthening wholesale partnerships, expanding distribution and elevating Nike Direct as a more premium destination. These efforts are aimed at improving brand heat and driving full-price selling over time.



Innovation remains central to growth, with a pipeline spanning running, basketball, training and global football, supported by new footwear platforms and apparel opportunities. Management highlighted improving order books with wholesale partners and growing momentum in performance categories, which are expected to offset declines in legacy franchises. NIKE is also diversifying sportswear offerings and investing in demand creation to reconnect with consumers. While the turnaround will take time, leadership sees a clear path to recovery, driven by product innovation, disciplined marketplace management and stronger partner engagement.

How to Play NKE?

NIKE’s near-term outlook appears challenging, as reflected in its dismal stock performance, recent 52-week low and continued volatility. Weak demand trends, margin pressure, elevated inventory and tariff-related costs are weighing on the results, while negative estimate revisions suggest declining analyst confidence. The concern is further amplified by the stock’s premium valuation relative to peers despite subdued earnings visibility, making the risk-reward profile less compelling in the near term. As the company continues to execute its business reset and portfolio repositioning, recovery may take time, which could keep investor sentiment cautious.



NIKE’s long-term growth prospects remain intact, supported by sport-led innovation, marketplace restructuring, product pipeline expansion and stronger wholesale partnerships. These initiatives could gradually rebuild demand and profitability. Near-term investors may prefer to remain cautious before entering the stock. Meanwhile, long-term investors should closely monitor the Zacks Rank #3(Hold) company’s strategic execution, product momentum and marketplace developments for signs of a sustainable turnaround. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.