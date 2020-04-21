Nike Gears Up to Release Air Zoom Pegasus 37

After another great quarter with strong revenue despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike (NYSE: NKE) is moving forward with reopening stores in China, ramping up digital options, and bringing new designs to market. Next week, it's releasing its latest athletic shoe, the Air Zoom Pegasus 37.

Staying at the top

Nike has been relentless in retaining its spot as the undisputed leader in sporting shoes and apparel. Although its annual 2019 sales of $39 billion outdid that of its nearest rival, Adidas, by more than $15 billion, Nike continues to innovate in both design and strategy.

An image from the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 campaign. Image source: Nike.

It's also been a leader in how to respond to the current situation, offering its premium subscription digital exercise app, Nike Training Club, free for users while stay-at-home orders keep gyms closed.

The new era of Pegasus

The original Pegasus sneaker was introduced in 1983 as "the shoe for every runner," and it developed a reputation as a reliable training shoe. The shoe has been remodeled many times over the past 37 years with small changes that have kept it true to the original while becoming more technologically developed.

"You want to evolve that way if you want to keep the devoted, knowledgeable runner," said Seniors Grand Masters marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson in a release on Nike's website. "Throughout my career, when I wasn't sure whether I was able to go the distance, the Pegasus was my go-to shoe."

Some of the changes are the new, durable React foam insole, a forefoot Zoom insole taking the place of the full foot Zoom insole, and a translucent upper for a lighter feel and look. The new shoe will be launched on April 28.

10 stocks we like better than Nike

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Nike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.