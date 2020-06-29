Nike, FedEx, JPMorgan, Oracle and Constellation Brands are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29,2020 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Nike NKE, FedEx FDX, JPMorgan JPM, Oracle ORCL and Constellation Brands STZ.

Handicapping Q2 Earnings Season Amid Coronavirus

The Nike earnings release on Thursday exemplifies the challenge and uncertainty facing the market as we look ahead to the June-quarter earnings season that will take the spotlight from mid-July onwards. Nike’s huge miss reflected analysts’ difficulty in coming up with reasonable estimates in a backdrop of pandemic-driven lockdowns in many parts of the world.

This lack of visibility reflected itself in the wide dispersion of estimates for Nike and we are seeing something similar in place for FedEx and others on deck to report results this week.

The recent upsurge in infection rates across the country’s South and Southwest throws a wrench in the economy’s reopening momentum that had been well underway for the last few weeks. This has implications for economic recovery that had started showing up in data, with numbers for May showing significant improvement over the prior month and so on. A reversal or even stalling of this process is a notable setback for the market and we are starting to see that in increased day-to-day volatility.

Earnings estimates had started stabilizing in recent weeks, after falling sharply in March and April as the pandemic took hold. Full-year 2020 earnings estimates dropped from a roughly +8% growth in early January to a decline of -24.2% today. Estimates haven’t dropped much since mid-May, but they will likely start going down further in the coming days, particularly as companies report Q2 results and discuss what they see on the ground in their respective spaces.

We had started hoping in recent weeks that the coming reporting season will offer more clarity in the earnings picture relative to what management teams could tell us back in April. But the recent surge in infections likely means that management teams will likely still be unable to provide much useful guidance.

Growth is expected to resume next year, with full-year 2021 earnings for the S&P 500 index currently expected to be up +26.9% relative to 2020 estimates. But as strong as next year’s growth estimate is, total 2021 index earnings would still haven’t gotten back to pre-Covid levels.

In other words, S&P 500 earnings in 20201 are currently expected to be modestly below the 2019 level.

These numbers translate to an index ‘EPS’ of $155.12 in 2021 vs. $122.20 in 2020 and $161.21 in 2019.

Q2 Earnings Season Gets Underway

The Q2 reporting cycle will (unofficially) get underway with the JPMorgan report on July 14th. But from our perspective, the Q2 earnings season has gotten underway already, with results from 12 S&P 500 out at this stage. These 12 index members -- including Nike, Oracle, and others -- reported results for their fiscal quarters ending in May, which we count as part of official June-quarter tally.

We will have an additional 5 index members report such May-quarter results this week, including FedEx, Constellation Brands and others. By the time JPMorgan reports its Q2 results on July 14th, we will have seen such results from almost two dozen S&P 500 members.

For the 12 index members that have reported already, total Q2 earnings or aggregate net income is down -53.4% on -10% lower revenues, with 66.7% (8 out of the 12) beating EPS estimates and only 33.3% (4 out of 12) beating revenue estimates.

This is too small a sample to draw any firm conclusions from.

15 of the 16 Zacks sectors are expected to have lower earnings relative to the year-earlier period, with 4 of the 16 sectors expected to lose money in Q2 (decline rates in excess of -100%). These four sectors are unsurprisingly Energy (Q2 earnings expected to decline -139.2%), Transportation (-151.7%), Autos (-226.1%) and Consumer Discretionary (-114.8%).

Finance and Technology, the two biggest earnings contributors to the S&P 500 index, are expected to show Q2 earnings declines of -39.2% and -13.4%. In fact, Tech’s -13.4% decline is the smallest earnings decline of the 15 sectors that will experience declines in Q2 (Utilities is the only sector that is expected to show a modest growth).

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>Q2 Earnings Season to Provide Coronavirus Earnings Clarity

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.