NIKE Earnings Preview: Recent $NKE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NIKE ($NKE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,798,264,338 and earnings of $0.11 per share.
NIKE Insider Trading Activity
NIKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,732 shares for an estimated $12,361,581.
- HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983
- ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756
- ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081
- JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624
- JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977
NIKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of NIKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 19,762,313 shares (+284.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,254,511,629
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 18,768,946 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,452,692
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 16,495,958 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,047,163,413
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 9,664,616 shares (+2734.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $613,509,823
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,626,150 shares (+188.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $611,068,002
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,513,444 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $603,913,425
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 9,192,829 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,560,784
NIKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/04.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
NIKE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
NIKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025
