Nike Earnings, Inflation Data Headline Mostly Quiet Week

Wall Street will be relatively muted next week, giving investors plenty of time to digest the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision. Both the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) are due out Thursday, offering additional insight into the state of inflation in the U.S., while new home sales data and the pending home sales index will be economic indicators to watch as well.

A few big names will highlight a mostly quiet week for earnings. These include Nike (NKE), Adobe (ADBE), Carnival (CCL), Cintas (CTAS), Darden Restaurants (DRI), General Mills (GIS), KB Home (KBH), RH (RH), NIO (NIO), and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Chicago Fed national activity index will be due out on Monday, March 21.

Nothing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

On Wednesday, March 23, investors will pore over new home sales data.

Thursday, March 24 will bring on initial and continuing jobless claims, data on durable goods orders, core capital orders, and the current account deficit. More inflation data will be out by way of the flash Markit manufacturing PMI, in addition to the services PMI for March.

Things will remain quiet on Friday, March 25, with the final University of Michigan (UM) consumer sentiment index due, as well as the final five-year inflation expectations, and the pending home sales index.

