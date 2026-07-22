Nike Is Down 76% From Its All-Time High. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity Before the Stock Goes Parabolic?

Key Points

Nike's brand shouldn’t be overlooked, as it supports the company’s relevance over the long term.

Overall revenue trends continue to be disappointing, with competitive forces and the macro backdrop making things even more difficult.

Shares trade at a historically low price-to-sales ratio, but the depressed valuation is justified right now.

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Nike (NYSE: NKE) collected $46.4 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue. (Its fiscal year ended May 31.) This single data point highlights its leading position in the global sportswear market. The company's success is powered by its brand recognition.

But this consumer discretionary stock has been an epic failure for shareholders. Its price is currently 76% off its peak from November 2021 as of July 16, because of much weaker financial performance in recent years. Management, led by CEO Elliott Hill, is working to turn things around. But the challenging recovery is taking time.

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Investors are now looking at a beaten-down stock in what has historically been a world-class business. Does Nike present a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity before shares go parabolic?

Strengths and weaknesses

As mentioned, Nike's brand is key to its success. Supported by product innovation, impressive marketing, strong distribution, and high-profile endorsements, this is certainly a household name.

The brand gives the business a certain level of pricing power. And it supports durability. Nike's financial performance has been under pressure, but it can lean on the brand image to remain relevant enough to right the ship. That's an advantage.

During the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, Nike reported 3% year-over-year revenue growth in North America, making it the best-performing region. Wholesale revenue here jumped 10%, "driven by new and existing distribution," according to Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend.

Running continues to be a promising category. "We've now delivered five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in Nike Running," Hill said on the Q4 2026earnings call Under Nike's Sport Offense strategy, product innovation has been revamped.

These strengths, however, are masked by ongoing weaknesses, as seen in the headline numbers. Nike's top line was flat in fiscal 2026 compared with the prior year. And consensus analyst estimates call for the number to decline 1.5% in fiscal 2027.

Excluding the impact of tariff refunds, Nike's gross margin contracted slightly year over year in Q4 2026. And even including the tariff benefit, net income fell 3% for the full fiscal year, demonstrating the ongoing challenge of stabilizing the bottom line during a turnaround that's happening in a choppy economic environment.

Greater China has usually been viewed as Nike's highest-opportunity market. That assumption continues to be put to the test, though. In the fourth quarter, sales in the region dipped 12% year over year, marking one of the worst three-month periods in terms of total revenue there in recent memory.

The topic of competition reveals another constant challenge Nike must be able to navigate. Fashion is a tough market to find consistent success in, introducing a difficult backdrop. While Nike has stood the test of time, it's learning the hard way that it must make product innovation a mission-critical priority if it wants to draw the attention of consumers, especially when rivals launch their own compelling offerings.

The consumer discretionary stock is cheap for a reason

With shares 76% below their all-time record, it's crystal clear exactly what the market thinks of this business. It's the furthest thing from an optimistic point of view.

This stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.4. That's a depressed valuation. Not counting the past few weeks, investors have to go all the way back to 2009 to find the last time shares were selling at this multiple. It's hard to imagine that market sentiment could be any weaker.

And you can't blame the investment community for adopting this view. Nike's financial results support the bear case much more than they drive a bullish perspective toward the company.

It's safe to say that Nike is not a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity right now. There's no reason to believe that shares can go parabolic anytime soon. The business has a lot of work left to do to return to solid revenue and profit growth on a consistent basis.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.