Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving - The Athletic

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 05, 2022 — 12:30 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Adds details on Irving suspension

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary, The Athletic reported on Monday.

Irving faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defending the post. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the post and apologized.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment on The Athletic's report. Irving could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sportswear giant in November canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release. Several media outlets have reported the sneaker deal to be worth $11 million, but Reuters could not confirm that.

Irving returned to play for The Nets last month, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

