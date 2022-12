Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star, the Athletic reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

