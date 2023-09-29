NIKE Climbs After Reporting Increase In Q1 Earnings Per Share

(RTTNews) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in first-quarter earnings per share, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings increased to $0.94 per share, up from $0.93 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter increased 2 percent to $12.94 billion, from $12.69 billion in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $97.44, up 8.65 percent from the previous close of $89.63 on a volume of 8,856,449.

