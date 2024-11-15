Nike call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Nike (NKE) with 52,348 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 28.74%. Nov-24 77 calls and 11/22 weekly 79 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 20,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on December 19th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NKE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.