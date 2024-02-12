Nike Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NKE

In trading on Monday, shares of Nike (Symbol: NKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.94, changing hands as high as $106.95 per share. Nike shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKE's low point in its 52 week range is $88.66 per share, with $128.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.08. The NKE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

