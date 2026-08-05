NIKE Bets on Performance Products: Will Growth Momentum Follow?

NIKE, Inc. NKE is sharpening its focus on performance-driven products as it looks to reignite sales growth and strengthen its competitive position. The company is accelerating innovation across key categories such as running, training, basketball, football and outdoor, while introducing new silhouettes, refreshing its product portfolio and strengthening its presence in performance-led wholesale channels.



NIKE is doubling down on performance products as it executes its turnaround strategy and seeks to restore sustainable growth. Management is also prioritizing sport-focused marketing and deeper engagement with athletes to reinforce the brand's competitive edge. Through innovations in such categories, along with a more disciplined product pipeline and renewed emphasis on athletic performance, the company aims to attract consumers and reduce its reliance on lifestyle offerings.



Under its Sport Offense operating model, NIKE is accelerating innovation across key performance categories, while intensifying sport-led marketing and deepening engagement with athletes, consumers and wholesale partners. By aligning product innovation, brand storytelling, marketplace execution and local consumer experiences around sport, the company aims to reinforce its competitive advantage.



Management believes this performance-first strategy is NIKE's core point of differentiation and will create a halo effect that gradually revitalizes its Sportswear and Jordan franchises, driving healthier consumer demand, improved full-price sell-through and sustainable long-term growth.



While macroeconomic pressures, soft discretionary spending and persistent weakness in the Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear businesses are expected to weigh on near-term performance, management remains confident that disciplined execution of its performance-led strategy will restore sustainable top-line growth over time. Investors will be watching closely to see whether continued momentum across performance categories can offset weakness in lifestyle products, improve marketplace health and ultimately drive stronger revenue growth, margin expansion and sustained earnings in the coming quarters.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU continues to benefit from the progress with its Power of Three X2 growth strategy. LULU remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, which centers on continuous product innovation, enhancing the guest experience and expanding its international presence to drive sustainable growth. lululemon’s international business remains one of its strongest growth levers, supported by robust demand in China and other global markets.



adidas AG ADDYY is focused on revitalizing brand momentum through continuous innovation, operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. The company is prioritizing profitability and long-term competitiveness by maintaining disciplined inventory management, enhancing cost efficiency and advancing sustainability efforts. Additionally, adidas is strengthening its global presence through localized market strategies, increased digital capabilities and the expansion of its retail footprint to drive sustainable growth.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 33.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 28.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44X compared with the industry’s average of 19.6X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10.1% and 35.1%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved south in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.