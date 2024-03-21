News & Insights

Commodities
NKE

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates as discounts draw demand

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 21, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Nike NKE.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as deep discounts on its athletic apparel and sneakers during the holiday season helped it reel in shoppers.

The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $12.43 billion for the third quarter from $12.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.28 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.