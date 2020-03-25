Markets

Nike Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates as Digital Growth Offsets China Sales Drop

Contributor
Sharon Wrobel TipRanks
Published

Nike, Inc (NKE) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as digital demand offset a sales decline in China resulting from the coronavirus shutdowns.

Revenues for the third quarter ended Feb. 29, rose 5% to $10.1 billion as overall digital growth increased 36% during the same period, the company said late on Tuesday. Greater China revenues dropped for the first time in 22 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, declining 4% during the period. Diluted earnings per share slid 22 percent to $0.53.

The analyst community remains bullish on Nike’s prospects. Sixteen Buys and three Holds over the last three months coalesce into a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target comes in at $97.18 and implies potential gains of 34% in the next 12 months. (See Nike’s stock analysis on TipRanks)

During the third quarter, Nike repurchased 9.6 million shares for about $957 million as part of its four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018. As of February 29, 2020, a total of 43.3 million shares had been repurchased under this program for about $3.9 billion.

Related News:
With One Day to Go Before Micron's Earnings, this Bull Cuts Estimates
Netflix vs. Roku: Which Streaming Stock Is the Better Buy? 5-Star Analyst Answers
Three Buying Opportunities Created by the Market Mayhem: Top Financial Blogger

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular