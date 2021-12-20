Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Commodities
Nike Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, lifted by strong demand for its sports shoes and apparel in North America even as shipping hurdles and factory closures pinched supplies.

The company said revenue rose 1% to $11.36 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, while analysts on average had expected $11.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

