Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, lifted by strong demand for its sports shoes and apparel in North America even as shipping hurdles and factory closures pinched supplies.

The company said revenue rose 1% to $11.36 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, while analysts on average had expected $11.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.