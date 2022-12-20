Commodities
Nike beats estimates for revenue on resilient sportswear demand

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its sneakers and sportswear in North America and Europe.

Shares of the company rose marginally in extended trading.

Nike reported a 30% jump in its largest market, North America, helping offset a sales slump in China after COVID-related restrictions in the country impacted sales in the region.

The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $13.32 billion for the second quarter from $11.36 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

