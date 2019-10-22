Nike appoints John Donahoe CEO

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Footwear maker Nike Inc NKE.N on Tuesday appointed John Donahoe as its chief executive officer, effective Jan. 13 and said its current top boss Mark Parker will take on the role of executive chairman.

