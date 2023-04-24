Nihon M&A Center (TYO:2127) Price Target Decreased by 8.39% to 1,670.61

The average one-year price target for Nihon M&A Center (TYO:2127) has been revised to 1,670.61 / share. This is an decrease of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 1,823.61 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 2,325.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,014.00 / share.

Nihon M&A Center Maintains 2.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nihon M&A Center. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2127 is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 39,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 5,835K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,035K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2127 by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,451K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2127 by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 2,534K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2127 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,016K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,989K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2127 by 6.90% over the last quarter.

