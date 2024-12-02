News & Insights

Stocks

Nihon Kohden’s Strategic Share Buyback Plan

December 02, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nihon Kohden Corporation (JP:6849) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nihon Kohden Corporation has announced the acquisition of 638,000 of its own shares for approximately 1.4 billion yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This is part of a larger plan approved in May 2024, allowing for the acquisition of up to 6 million shares, demonstrating the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:6849 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.