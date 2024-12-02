Nihon Kohden’s Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Nihon Kohden Corporation (JP:6849) has released an update.

Nihon Kohden Corporation has announced the acquisition of 638,000 of its own shares for approximately 1.4 billion yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This is part of a larger plan approved in May 2024, allowing for the acquisition of up to 6 million shares, demonstrating the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value.

