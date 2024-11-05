Nihon Dengi Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

NIHON DENGI CO., LTD. (JP:1723) has released an update.

Nihon Dengi Co., Ltd. reported a 33.3% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching 1,646 million yen for the six months ending September 2024, despite a 3.8% decline in net sales. The company also announced a rise in dividends, reflecting strong operating and ordinary profit growth of over 32%.

