Nihon Chouzai (TYO:3341) Price Target Decreased by 7.02% to 1,351.50

The average one-year price target for Nihon Chouzai (TYO:3341) has been revised to 1,351.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 1,453.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 1,522.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1,084.00 / share.

Nihon Chouzai Maintains 2.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nihon Chouzai. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3341 is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 20.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3341 by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 104K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 19.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3341 by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 73K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 66K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 31.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3341 by 33.55% over the last quarter.

