Nihon Chouzai Co. Faces First-Half Earnings Shortfall

October 31, 2024 — 03:30 am EDT

Nihon Chouzai Co (JP:3341) has released an update.

Nihon Chouzai Co. reported a shortfall in its first-half fiscal 2025 operating results due to lower-than-expected prescription volumes and manufacturing issues in its pharmaceutical business. The company is taking measures to improve performance, including cost reduction and addressing manufacturing deficiencies, with an optimistic outlook for the second half of the year. Despite these challenges, Nihon Chouzai is maintaining its full-year earnings forecast.

