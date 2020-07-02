US Markets

NIH Director Collins optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said on Thursdaty that he was optimistic that the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program "Operation Warp Speed" will generate a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 by year end and can meet a target of making 300 million doses by early 2021.

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said on Thursdaty that he was optimistic that the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program "Operation Warp Speed" will generate a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 by year end and can meet a target of making 300 million doses by early 2021.

Speaking at a hearing held by a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Collins also said the U.S. is also targeting having 1 million rapid, on-site tests per day some time around September to enable schools reopening and sports events.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular