NIH Director Collins optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine by year end
U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said on Thursdaty that he was optimistic that the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program "Operation Warp Speed" will generate a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 by year end and can meet a target of making 300 million doses by early 2021.
Speaking at a hearing held by a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Collins also said the U.S. is also targeting having 1 million rapid, on-site tests per day some time around September to enable schools reopening and sports events.
