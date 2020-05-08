NIH begins study of remdesivir with anti-inflammatory drug to treat COVID-19

May 8 (Reuters) - The National Institutes of Health said on Friday it has started a clinical study to test a combination of Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir and anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib in COVID-19 patients.

The trial is currently enrolling adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States and is expected to study the treatment combination in more than 1,000 participants. (https://bit.ly/2YM0tfp)

Baricitinib, which is marketed under brand name Olumiant by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N, was being tested as a potential treatment for hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

