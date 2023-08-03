Nighthawk Gold (MIMZF) Price Target Decreased by 5.15% to 1.41

The average one-year price target for Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF) has been revised to 1.41 / share. This is an decrease of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 1.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 2.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 307.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nighthawk Gold. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIMZF is 0.52%, an increase of 179.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.95% to 11,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 6,148K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 5,761K shares. No change in the last quarter.

