Nightcap Says Doesn't Intend To Make Offer For Revolution Bars Group

May 30, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nightcap confirmed that it does not intend to make an offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L).

On 28 May 2024, Revolution Bars rejected a non-binding proposal by Nightcap of a share for share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Revolution Bars.

A non-binding proposal was submitted to the board of Revolution Bars on 17 May 2024 which, the board of Nightcap believes, presented an improved outcome for Revolution Bars' shareholders and a significantly de-leveraged position for its creditors. The non-binding proposal did not include a fixed fundraising amount as Nightcap did not receive detailed financial information to help identify the cash requirements of Revolution Bars and the enlarged business until 21 May 2024.

