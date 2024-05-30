News & Insights

Stocks

Nightcap PLC Withdraws Offer for Revolution Bars

May 30, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nightcap PLC (GB:NGHT) has released an update.

Nightcap PLC has announced its decision not to pursue a takeover of Revolution Bars Group Plc, following Revolution Bars’ rejection of Nightcap’s non-binding share for share offer. Despite previous encouragement from shareholders of both companies, Revolution Bars has dismissed Nightcap’s proposal, which sought to merge the two businesses and offer less dilution and more value to Revolution Bars’ shareholders. Nightcap, while respecting this decision, will continue to focus on its consolidation strategy and expects more opportunities for growth in the late-night sector.

For further insights into GB:NGHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.