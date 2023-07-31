Niger's planned $51 mln bond issuance cancelled due to sanctions

Adds background paragraph 2-3

ABIDJAN, July 31 (Reuters) - A planned 30 billion CFA francs ($51 million) bond issuance by Niger scheduled for Monday in the West African regional debt market has been cancelled by the regional central bank following the imposition of sanctions over a coup, market sources said.

West African leaders on Sunday imposed sanctions on Niger, including a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze, to try to force a junta that seized power in the Sahel nation last week to restore constitutional order.

Niger, which is one of the world's poorest countries and largely depends on external aid and financing, was expected to issue two other bonds in the regional market on Aug. 7 and Aug. 17, according to an issuance calendar of the regional debt management agency.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Conor Humphries)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.