News & Insights

World Markets

Niger's junta-appointed PM in Russia for talks

Credit: REUTERS/HAMIDOU MOUSSA

January 16, 2024 — 03:16 am EST

Written by Guy Faulconbridge for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Niger's junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine has arrived in Moscow for a visit, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

Izvestia showed footage of Zeine being greeted in snow at a Moscow airport.

During the visit, Zeine intends to discuss widening a partnership with Russia in the areas of defence, agriculture and energy, Izvestia reported.

Zeine, a former finance minister, was appointed prime minister last August following a military coup the previous month.

Niger's uranium and oil reserves and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants in the Sahel region give it economic and strategic importance for the United States, Europe, China and Russia.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; Telephone +79856400243;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.