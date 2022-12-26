Companies

Nigerien military helicopter crashes at Niamey airport, killing three

December 26, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Bourima Balima for Reuters ->

Adds details

NIAMEY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A Nigerien military helicopter crashed landing at an airport in the capital Niamey on Monday, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor, the defence ministry said.

The helicopter was returning from a routine training flight when it crashed on a military runway, the statement said. The wreckage burst into flames, blocking rescuers from reaching the crew.

A comission of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the accident.

(Reporting by Bourima Balima; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.