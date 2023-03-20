Nigeria's two big parties dominate governorship elections

By MacDonald Dzirutwe

LAGOS, March 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's two biggest parties won the majority of states in weekend governorship polls, official figures showed on Monday, maintaining their political dominance following elections in which European Union observers said 21 people died from violence.

Voters were choosing governors in 28 of the country's 36 states to bring to an end this year's election cycle that began with disputed presidential and legislative elections last month.

Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party's Bola Tinubu was declared president-elect but his victory is being challenged by Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party's Peter Obi.

Obi was supported by young voters and was seen having the best chance to end the dominance of APC and PDP, which have between them, ruled Africa's most populous nation since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

But Obi came third in the presidential race behind Tinubu and Atiku and his Labour Party was yet to win a governorship race.

Labour Party, which rejected the Lagos result, led in one state.

Andrews said, however, there were some improvements in Saturday's vote. Election materials arrived on time at most polling units, which opened early while electronic voting machines worked better than last month.

The number of reported deaths was below the final tolls in previous Nigerian elections. Most unrest typically occurs after results are announced.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Alison Williams and Lincoln Feast.)

((macdonald.dzirutwe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: macdonald.dzirutwe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.