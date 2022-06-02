World Markets

Nigeria's Titan Trust Bank buys majority stake in Union Bank

Contributor
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published

Nigeria's Titan Trust Bank has completed the acquisition of 93.41% of Union Bank shares from existing core investors following receipt of regulatory approvals, Union Bank said on Thursday.

Adds dropped word in headline

ABUJA, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Titan Trust Bank has completed the acquisition of 93.41% of Union Bank shares from existing core investors following receipt of regulatory approvals, Union Bank said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Holland Hereward)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

First Look With Surveillance: China Data, Ukraine Aid

May 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular