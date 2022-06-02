Nigeria's Titan Trust Bank buys majority stake in Union Bank

Adds dropped word in headline

ABUJA, June 2 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Titan Trust Bank has completed the acquisition of 93.41% of Union Bank shares from existing core investors following receipt of regulatory approvals, Union Bank said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Holland Hereward)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.