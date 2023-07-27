News & Insights

World Markets

Nigeria's Tinubu submits cabinet nominees to Senate

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

July 27, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha for Reuters ->

Adds detail and context in paragraphs 2-4

ABUJA, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has submitted 28 nominees to cabinet positions to the Senate for approval, according to a list read out in the Senate on Thursday.

The list of nominees features political veterans but also includes Olawale Edun, a banker who advises Tinubu on monetary policy.

It did not say which portfolios would be assigned to the nominees.

Tinubu was elected this year on pledges to reboot the country's flagging economy and address widespread insecurity.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexander Winning)

((alexander.winning@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.